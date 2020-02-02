Q: I’ve been seeing more and more speeders on the highway toward Rupert. As I was northbound where it is 45 mph, I was passed by a vehicle like I was parked. I noticed a police vehicle parked in the dark and thought, “Yes! That guy is gonna get a ticket.” Much to my surprise the unit’s lights did not light up and never pursued the speeding vehicle. I suppose there could be a good reason for no pursuit but I wondered what reasons might make an officer miss a violation of the law?—Jim
A: There are several reasons why officers might miss a stop. The first one that comes to mind is that we really hate missing chances to nap (That was a joke, no emails).
With speeders there can be several factors that prevent us from catching that violator.
If we are using radar then we could not be detecting the speeder because a bigger vehicle might be hogging up all the radar waves, making it so that the smaller vehicle is not being detected. That means that even though radar users estimate the speed and then use the radar to verify that estimation, they could simply not be getting the speed from the smaller vehicle on radar to make a stop.
Radar also does not work as well when there is heavy rain or even snow. Even though that is not always a factor it can change the radar’s detection ability (really we just don’t want to get out in those conditions, add laugh track here).
LIDAR (LIght Detection And Ranging) is a different animal. Although a much more accurate speed detecting unit, it is only used in the direction the user aims it. The officer might miss the speeder on his left because he’s looking towards his right.
Now let’s talk about stop signs and stop lights.
You have free articles remaining.
Have you ever looked at something and thought to yourself, “Did I really just see that?” That is the case with stop signs or stop lights. Most officers won’t make stops unless they know 100% that what they saw was what they saw. Through all the years I have patrolled I have had times where I might be looking at one area and then see something in another area that I did not see from start to finish. Even though I pretty sure that a violation occurred if I can’t say with 100% confidence that a violation occurred, then in all good faith I won’t make the stop. I’m pretty sure that most officers give that benefit too.
The officer being on the phone, dropping something inside the vehicle and leaning down to pick it up, or the radio being used for an emergency situation elsewhere are some other possible factors.
Sometimes officers just miss things but now you know a few reasons why that could be.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Officer Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez, Honolulu Police, Hawaii
- Officer Kaulike Kalama, Honolulu Police, Hawaii
- Deputy Sheriff Sheldon Whiteman, Long County Sheriff, Georgia
- Police Officer Katie Thyne, Newport News Police, Virginia
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.