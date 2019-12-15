Q: If the police activated their lights and I didn’t stop until I got to my house, which is posted no trespassing, can I charge them with trespassing? Also would they still be allowed to charge me with anything? — Billy
A: This question was tried out with another officer when I first got into law enforcement. The simple answer is there is no “home base” (remember tag?) that means law enforcement can’t get you. This means that just because you make to your “no trespassing area,” it does not free you from being charged with the crime you were committing when the police tried to pull you over. In fact, how far and how fast you travel to get to your “home base” could also determine if you get to wear those nice shiny two-wristed bracelets before you go to the “Gray-Bar” police base (also known as jail).
In simple terms, once you commit a crime or traffic offense, no matter where you go, the police have the right to follow you in order to complete or stop the criminal activity that started the whole thing.
Driving to another state does not preclude you from still being followed and stopped by the pursuing agency. It usually means you’ll get to meet that state’s police officers as well.
Just to add a twist, if the crime you committed was one of several certain felonies, they could put you under federal jurisdiction as well. The best advice I would give you is to stop and take the ticket or warning. It is usually the cheaper way to go.
Also if the driver did get away from the police that day but identified at a later time, then a trip to jail could be a real thing for that driver.
Dumb criminal time
As two men waited on line at the coffee shop to pay their bill, a third person cut in front of them. He threw a drink at the clerk, and demanded all the money from the till. Temporarily surprised, the men quickly recovered and handcuffed the crook. Apparently in his rush the criminal didn’t notice they were police officers (sometimes it’s too easy).
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
