Ask Policeman Dan: Late-night game of baseball not a hit with neighbors

Q: Tell us what would be the right thing to do? Our adult neighbors decided, after coming home from the bar at 2:00 a.m., to run around the common area playing baseball with an aluminum bat, while running through sprinklers. All the while yelling and laughing. This went on well after 3:00 a.m. It made for a long day the next day for the rest of us.—Missing our sleep

A: The best thing to do here is to get your umpire uniform on, go out there and eject every one of those players. If that did not work then get your life guard uniform on and tell them to get out of the water.

All kidding aside, the best thing to start out with here is to go talk with them, civilly, and see if they will cease their noisy ways. If that did not work then call the police. If this is an on-going incident then you could sign a citation against all parties involved for disturbing the peace.