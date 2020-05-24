Ask Policeman Dan: Late-night game of baseball not a hit with neighbors

Q: Tell us what would be the right thing to do? Our adult neighbors decided, after coming home from the bar at 2:00 a.m., to run around the common area playing baseball with an aluminum bat, while running through sprinklers. All the while yelling and laughing. This went on well after 3:00 a.m. It made for a long day the next day for the rest of us.—Missing our sleep
A: The best thing to do here is to get your umpire uniform on, go out there and eject every one of those players. If that did not work then get your life guard uniform on and tell them to get out of the water.
All kidding aside, the best thing to start out with here is to go talk with them, civilly, and see if they will cease their noisy ways. If that did not work then call the police. If this is an on-going incident then you could sign a citation against all parties involved for disturbing the peace.
I know you’re going to say, “But they live in my complex and would know who cited them.” I also know that you’re thinking this could cause future tensions with them and possible future retribution. That is why I said to talk with them first before calling the police. Many times neighbors have told me that if they knew they were causing problems they would have stopped them. Many times calling the police first has caused neighborhood tensions that could have been resolved without the police presence.
One other thing you could do to avoid conflict would be to talk to your landlord. Most landlords would rather lose one noisy tenant than many angry tenants.
Q: Is it true that you have to wait 24 hours before you can report a person missing or as a runaway?—Tina
A: No. Is that simple enough for an answer? You can report a person missing or as a runaway as soon as you believe that they are gone.
The trick here is that if you are not the parent or legal guardian of the runaway then you can’t sign that child (17 or under) as a runaway but you could report them as missing if you were in charge of watching them.
A child signed as a runaway can be picked up by the police and held for the parents or guardians to retrieve. The child must also be retrieved by the guardian(s) or parent(s) within 24 hours of being picked up, unless there was a circumstance where the child was farther away than time would allow them to be retrieved within that 24 hours. That would be an order from the court to detain them longer than 24 hours.
A missing person over 18 can’t be picked up by the police for simply being missing. The missing person can only be requested to contact whoever filed the missing person report. If they (missing person) chose not to contact the filer then that person would be taken out of the missing person system and the filer might get told where the missing person was contacted.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Corrections Officer V Jesse Bolton, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Corrections Officer V Maria Mendez, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Corrections Supervisor 1 Bernie Robare, Kansas Department of Corrections
- Sergeant Charles “Rob” Roberts, III, Glen Ridge Police, New Jersey
- Corrections Supervisor 1 Fella Adebiyi, Kansas Department of Corrections
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!