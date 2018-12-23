Q: I heard that only about 12 percent of burglary suspects get prosecuted, nationwide. Why do you think that is such a low amount? What might be some ways to make that a higher percentage?—Joseph
A: Here, in my opinion and experience, are some reasons why burglaries have such a low conviction rate. The first reason is that catching somebody in possession of stolen property does not always mean that he or she is the burglar. People have been caught with stolen property that they actually did not steal to begin with.
Another reason is that proving possession of stolen property is much easier to prove than burglary. Unfortunately, if the burglar does not get caught in the act or immediately following the act, proof is much harder to come by. This is not only true in home burglaries but business burglaries as well.
Some of the ways to make the percentages higher could be simply clearing away all the privacy areas around your home and business. This includes shrubs, fences and things that provide an easy place for the burglar to hide behind.
Business owners need to ensure it is easy to see inside their stores. This makes it harder for the burglar to find an easy spot to hide when the police drive by to check that business. Those sales signs might draw customers in but they also draw in the “the bad guy or gal,” too.
Home security systems are getting cheaper every day. Buying a home security camera system that records onto the hard drive of your computer works great but I have been told that wireless systems are subject to being viewed by others, too. You can also monitor your home from far away with some of the systems out there — even on your cell phone.
The final thing to do to that would help you get back your stolen property would be to not only mark your property but photograph it as well. I know many law enforcement agencies have recovered stolen property that can’t be returned because they don’t know how to prove who owned it.
Let me share with you a couple of the ways some of the 12 percent of burglars have been caught:
- A 17-year-old male was caught burglarizing a home after he returned to the scene to get his forgotten cellphone the night prior. The suspect reportedly stole some items and left. A few minutes later the owner came home and called the cops. That’s when the suspect came back to the scene for his phone. At that point the teen was arrested without incident. He was charged with burglary.
Not to be outdone:
- A would-be suspected burglar foiled his own crime when he passed out after breaking into a home. The man was found unconscious in the home that he broke into.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes who will not be sharing Christmas with their families.
- Sergeant Matthew Moreno, Las Animas County Sheriff, Colorado
- Police Officer Jermaine Brown, Miami-Dade Police, Florida
- Sergeant Ben Bertram, Charlestown Police, Indiana
- Police Officer Edgar Flores, DeKalb County Police, Georgia
- Police Officer Jason Quick, Lumberton Police, North Carolina
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.