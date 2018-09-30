Q: A friend of mine was floating the Boise River and received a misdemeanor for an open container but what happened was he had three empty cans in his raft. What is the typical penalty for this? A misdemeanor seems a bit excessive.—Joe
A: I guess what you are really saying is that your friend could be charged with three counts of withholding evidence or destruction of evidence. Before you get excited it was another of my many withheld jokes that can’t be held against me in a court of law.
I’m guessing that your friend was charged by city ordinance as the only state charges involving open containers that I could find involved either being on the road or inside a vehicle that was on the road. I’m not familiar with Boise city code so I can’t give you much information on that part of your question.
As far as what happens with misdemeanor charges I will rely on the definition from Idaho Code 18-113. It reads: PUNISHMENT FOR MISDEMEANOR. (1) Except in cases where a different punishment is prescribed in this code, every offense declared to be a misdemeanor, is punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding six (6) months, or by a fine not exceeding one thousand dollars ($1,000), or by both. (2) In addition to any other punishment prescribed for misdemeanors in specific statutes of the Idaho Code, the court may also impose a fine of up to one thousand dollars ($1,000). This paragraph shall not apply if the specific misdemeanor statute provides for the imposition of a fine.
Most city ordinances are misdemeanors mainly, I believe, because a warrant of arrest could be issued for failure to take care of the ordinance violation. Infractions are civil fines that result in cities having to collect via civil procedures which could cost more to collect than the actual fine. Cities use to have infraction fines for things but found that most of these were covered by state code which negated the need for a city infraction penalty.
I also believe that most city ordinance misdemeanor violations do not involve being put on misdemeanor probation as it would not be a state code violation. That does not mean I’m 100 percent correct on that belief but I think it would be a good chance I’m right (If not I’m sure I’ll get notification to pass on).
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Robert Kenneth Kunze, III, Sedgwick County Sheriff, Kansas
- Deputy Sheriff Mark V. Stasyuk, Sacramento County Sheriff, California
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
