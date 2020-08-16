Ask Policeman Dan: Help for the mentally ill

Q: I know somebody that is mentally ill. I have called the police but it seems like nothing ever gets done for this person. What does it take to get a mentally ill person help?—Carl
A: There are several factors why there has not been any help and most of them deal with risk factors.
Somebody that is mentally ill but not a risk to himself/herself will not be taken into what is called the protective custody process.
Idaho code 66-36 talks about factors needed for someone to be placed into protective custody. First of all there has to be a reason why somebody might need to be placed into protective custody. Mainly that reason is that they are a risk to themselves. If that is the belief then they are placed into temporary custody to be checked by a designated examiner. If the examiner determines that the person is not going to harm themselves then the process is over and that person is released from protective custody.
If the examiner determines that they are a risk then the court process steps in to deter mine what happens from there.
Idaho code 66-326(2) comes into play which reads: If the court finds the individual to be gravely disabled due to mental illness or imminently dangerous under subsection (1) of this section, the court shall issue a temporary custody order requiring the person to be held in a facility, and requiring an examination of the person by a designated examiner within 24 hours of the entry of the order of the court. Under no circumstances shall the proposed patient be detained in a nonmedical unit used for the detention of individuals charged with or convicted of penal offenses.
Further, Idaho code 66-326(4) reads: If the designated examiner finds, in his examination under this section, that the person is mentally ill, and either is likely to injure himself or others or is gravely disabled due to mental illness, the prosecuting attorney shall file, within (24 hours of the examination of the person, a petition with the court requesting the patient’s detention pending commitment proceedings pursuant to the provisions of section 66-329, Idaho Code. Upon the receipt of such a petition, the court shall order his detention to await hearing which shall be within 5 days (including Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays) of the detention order. If no petition is filed within 24 hours of the designated examiner’s examination of the person, the person shall be released from the facility.
All individuals held have the same constitutional rights as a person who is in jail.
Also hospitals have the same authority to have a designated examiner check the suspected mentally ill person to determine if protective custody needs to be used.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Corrections Officer Daniel G. Oaks, Yakima County Dept. of Corrections, Washington
- Special Agent John Bost, III, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- Sergeant Steven Splan, Bloomfield Hills Dept. of Public Safety, Michigan
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
