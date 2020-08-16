Ask Policeman Dan: Help for the mentally ill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I know somebody that is mentally ill. I have called the police but it seems like nothing ever gets done for this person. What does it take to get a mentally ill person help?—Carl

A: There are several factors why there has not been any help and most of them deal with risk factors.

Somebody that is mentally ill but not a risk to himself/herself will not be taken into what is called the protective custody process.

Idaho code 66-36 talks about factors needed for someone to be placed into protective custody. First of all there has to be a reason why somebody might need to be placed into protective custody. Mainly that reason is that they are a risk to themselves. If that is the belief then they are placed into temporary custody to be checked by a designated examiner. If the examiner determines that the person is not going to harm themselves then the process is over and that person is released from protective custody.

If the examiner determines that they are a risk then the court process steps in to deter mine what happens from there.