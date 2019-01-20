Q: I just read your article in the Sunday paper (1/13/19). You said,
“Happy to report that so far in 2019 there are no officers to report killed in the line of duty.” What about the Provo, Utah, policeman killed around Jan. 5 or 6? -H. Swensen
A: My happiness was cut short, way short. I submit this column on Sundays and at the time I submitted the Jan. 13 column there were none to report. Usually I add the time of submission but forgot last week. Sadly I later found that the Provo officer had lost his life. Even sadder this week is that there are six to report.
Q: Why isn’t the law that is quoted on the back of every registration enforced? I’m referring to the little box that says if your car isn’t insured, the license plates and registration documents must be surrendered. Usually, uninsured drivers are cited and sent on their way, still uninsured.—John
A: The only answer I can give you is that I don’t know (practicing for politics).
I do know that according to Idaho Code 49-1230 it reads: “Before any applicant required to register his motor vehicle may do so the applicant shall certify the existence of automobile liability insurance covering the motor vehicle on a form prescribed by the department. The department may immediately cancel the registration card and license plates of the vehicle upon notification that the insurance certification was not correctly represented.”
I also know that the code reads: “An owner of a motor vehicle who ceases to maintain the insurance required in accordance with this chapter shall immediately surrender the registration card and license plates for the vehicle to the department and may not operate or permit operation of the vehicle in Idaho until insurance has again been furnished as required in accordance with this chapter and the vehicle is again registered and licensed.”
My only conclusion is that this would be a personal responsibility law where it would be up to the registered owner of the vehicle to surrender the license plate and registration. I guess an officer could seize the plate and registration if it was proven that the owner continually failed to carry insurance for the vehicle. A fail-to-maintain insurance ticket is a misdemeanor if there is a prior conviction within 5 years.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Master Police Officer Joseph Shinners, Provo Police, Utah
- Police Officer Dale Woods, Colerain Township Police, Ohio
- Tribal Police Officer Clayton Townsend, Salt River Police, Arizona
- Police Officer Natalie Corona, Davis Police, California
- Trooper Christopher Lambert, Illinois State Police
- Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Birmingham Police, Alabama
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button.
