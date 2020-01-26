Q: I had to pick up my grandkids from daycare. The daycare provider strapped the 4 month old in car seat and I asked her if she would mind securing it in my car which she did. I went to the other side of my car to put the 4 year old in my car when I realized I didn’t have a car seat. I strapped him in with the seatbelt and drove eight blocks to their home until their parents could get off work. What can be done in this situation when grandkids sometimes need to be picked up immediately? I have never received a ticket for anything in my life but this concerned me.—Kelli
A: This is a situation where you can hope that if you get stopped, you get stopped by an understanding officer. I’m afraid that most officers, however, probably would not give you the break you would hope for.
I know that before I got into law enforcement the code did not apply to grandparents transporting grandchildren in regards to car seats (it was also by weight only, too). I don’t know when that law changed but it was before I got into law enforcement (seems like forever ago).
In regards to Idaho Code 49-672, it now reads: (1) No noncommercial motor vehicle operator shall transport a child who is six (6) years of age or younger in a motor vehicle manufactured with seat belts after January 1, 1966, unless the child is properly secured in a child safety restraint that meets the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard no. 213. (2) The provisions of this section shall not apply: (a) If all of the motor vehicle’s seat belts are in use, but in such an event any unrestrained child to which this section applies shall be placed in the rear seat of the motor vehicle, if it is so equipped; or (b) When the child is removed from the car safety restraint and held by the attendant for the purpose of nursing the child or attending the child’s other immediate physiological needs. (3) The failure to use a child safety restraint shall not be considered under any circumstances as evidence of contributory negligence, nor shall such failure be admissible as evidence in any civil action with regard to negligence.
As you can read, there are a few exemptions but unless you are driving a vehicle considered commercial or attending to a child (drivers are not allowed to use the excuse) then there’s a chance you could get a ticket if stopped.
I guess what my best advice to give you would be to invest in extra car seats. The citation is $84 per violation, which could mean a seat would be cheaper. I should also mention that the child seat violation is a primary offense which means you could be stopped just for that.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Detective Amber Leist, Los Angeles County Sheriff, California
- Deputy Sheriff Jarid Taylor, Bryan County Sheriff, Oklahoma
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
