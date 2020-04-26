Ask Policeman Dan: Governor has authority to issue stay-at-home order

Q: Does the governor really have the authority to make Idaho citizens quarantine and if yes then who would enforce that order? I know that there are not enough state police to make sure everybody complies.—Robert
A: Yes, the governor does have the authority as well as the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Idaho code 46-601 explains what power the governor has when there is a state of extreme emergency. The code defines extreme emergency as: the duly proclaimed existence of conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state, or any part thereof, caused by an enemy attack or threatened attack; or (b) the duly proclaimed existence of conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state, or any part thereof, caused by such conditions as air pollution, fire, flood, storm, epidemic, riot or earthquake, insurrection, breach of the peace, which conditions by reason of their magnitude are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment and facilities of any county, any city, or any city and county.
Idaho code 46-1008 (State disaster preparedness act) gives a little more explanation to the governor’s authority. It reads: Under this act, the governor may issue executive orders, proclamations and amend or rescind them. Executive orders and proclamations have the force and effect of law.
As far as who can enforce the governor’s order, it is simpler than you might think. All city police, sheriffs and the state police have the authority to enforce the order.
In case you’re wondering what a violation of the order would be charged as (I know you’re wanting to know) it would be charged under Idaho code 56-1003(7) (C). That code makes a violation of the quarantine a misdemeanor which, I believe, carries a fine of up to $1,000 plus jail time, if convicted.
There is some slack with the order and people are not required to just stay inside their homes. Just know that we will all get through this and hopefully learn lessons for future success.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Ladue, Charleston County Sheriff, South Carolina
- Police Officer Jose Fontanez, Boston Police, Massachusetts (COVID-19)
- Sergeant Joseph Spinosa, Sands Point Police, New York (COVID-19)
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
