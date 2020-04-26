Ask Policeman Dan: Governor has authority to issue shelter-in-place order

Q: Does the governor really have the authority to make Idaho citizens quarantine and if yes then who would enforce that order? I know that there are not enough state police to make sure everybody complies.—Robert

Idaho code 46-601 explains what power the governor has when there is a state of extreme emergency. The code defines extreme emergency as: the duly proclaimed existence of conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state, or any part thereof, caused by an enemy attack or threatened attack; or (b) the duly proclaimed existence of conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state, or any part thereof, caused by such conditions as air pollution, fire, flood, storm, epidemic, riot or earthquake, insurrection, breach of the peace, which conditions by reason of their magnitude are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment and facilities of any county, any city, or any city and county.