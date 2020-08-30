Ask Policeman Dan: 'Good' driver could get in big trouble

Q: I live about a half mile from the grocery store. I let my son drive my car and get the items when needed. He does not have his license yet but is a good driver. What would happen to him if he got stopped? – Janet
A: Well, since this is a family column I can’t give you the details but let’s just say he would not be able to drive for a while. OK,now before you get out your brutality quips, let me just say that he wouldn’t be able to drive for a while because he would have to wait to get a driver’s license before he could drive again. If he was in driver’s education then he could have to restart the class over again as well.
The penalty for your son getting caught driving without having a license is an infraction now. Now before you get all excited about the penalty being an infraction when it used to be a misdemeanor, you’ll need to sit down for the fine that goes with that charge (Idaho code 49-301). The fine for a first time offense is $307.50. A second offense within five years is a fine of $457.50. If a conviction happens a third time within five years then it becomes a misdemeanor.
Hopefully if there is a first time there is no second time because a driver’s license was obtained.
Now don’t think that it would end there. If the law enforcement officer learns that you allowed your son to drive knowing that he didn’t have a license then you could be charged with violating Idaho code 49-333, which reads: No person shall: (1) Cause or knowingly permit his child or ward under the age of eighteen (18) years to operate a motor vehicle upon any highway when the child or ward is not authorized under or is in violation of any of the provisions of this chapter. (2) Authorize or knowingly permit a motor vehicle owned by him or under his control to be operated upon any highway by any person who is not authorized under or is in violation of any of the provisions of this chapter. (3) Employ as a chauffeur of a motor vehicle any person not then licensed as provided in this chapter.
The fine for that violation is an infraction penalty of $101, which makes that grocery run a little more expensive than you probably intended it to be. I hope you discontinue having your son go get those groceries until he gets his license. Like I said, it makes shopping less expensive that way, too. Plus, if he got into a crash, I’m not sure your insurance would foot the bill if your son was knowingly being allowed to drive without a license.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Corrections Officer IV Lebouath Boua, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Deputy Sheriff Stephen Bradley Crazywolf Dutton, Harris County Sheriff, Georgia
- Corrections Officer V Elizabeth Jones, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Detention Deputy Charles Pugh II, Santa Rosa County Sheriff, Florida
- Sergeant Virgil Thomas, Richmond Police, California
- Ranger Brendan Unitt, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, Colorado
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
