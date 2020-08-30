Ask Policeman Dan: 'Good' driver could get in big trouble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I live about a half mile from the grocery store. I let my son drive my car and get the items when needed. He does not have his license yet but is a good driver. What would happen to him if he got stopped? – Janet

A: Well, since this is a family column I can’t give you the details but let’s just say he would not be able to drive for a while. OK,now before you get out your brutality quips, let me just say that he wouldn’t be able to drive for a while because he would have to wait to get a driver’s license before he could drive again. If he was in driver’s education then he could have to restart the class over again as well.

The penalty for your son getting caught driving without having a license is an infraction now. Now before you get all excited about the penalty being an infraction when it used to be a misdemeanor, you’ll need to sit down for the fine that goes with that charge (Idaho code 49-301). The fine for a first time offense is $307.50. A second offense within five years is a fine of $457.50. If a conviction happens a third time within five years then it becomes a misdemeanor.

Hopefully if there is a first time there is no second time because a driver’s license was obtained.