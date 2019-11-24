Q: I have a sister who is blind and when she visits from Boise, I have sometimes parked in handicapped spaces. Should I have her request a handicapped placard or is the fact that she has a walking stick and is holding onto my arm sufficient to not get a ticket? – Ralph
A: Your sister can get a disabled parking placard that does not specifically register to your vehicle. These are the ones that hang from the mirror. Once she gets that placard you would be fine to park in the handicap spaces that she would need to enter buildings.
Without the placard then you would be in violation of Idaho code 49-213 (2) which reads: Parking a vehicle or the standing of a vehicle in a space reserved for a person with a disability, is prohibited, unless a vehicle is momentarily in the space for the purpose of allowing a person with a disability to enter or leave the vehicle, or unless special license plates or placard or temporary placard for a person with a disability is displayed on the vehicle. It is prohibited for any person to park a motor vehicle in a properly marked access aisle in a manner which prevents or reasonably could restrict a person with a disability from entering or exiting their vehicle or in such manner as it would block access to a curb cut or ramp. The registered owner of a vehicle parked in violation of the provisions of this subsection is guilty of an infraction, which is punishable by a fine of one hundred dollars ($100). Vehicles parked in violation of this section may be towed pursuant to provisions of state law or local ordinance.
You can stop in the space momentarily to let her out but would be required to park in non-handicapped spot to avoid being cited and/or towed.
I don’t believe it is that difficult to get a handicap placard. I believe that if you went to your counties vehicle registration office they could help you get the placard.
You have free articles remaining.
I would add that if the vehicle you are driving her around in weighs more than 26,000 pounds it is excluded from being a licensed vehicle for disability parking. That’s probably obvious since most parking spaces are designed sizes for vehicles only (Go ahead and say it with me, “DUH”).
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Makeem Brooks, Northampton County Sheriff, North Carolina
- Deputy Sheriff Stephen Reece, Cheatham County Sheriff, Tennessee
- K9 Harlej, Fishers Police, Indiana
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What about the misdemeanor probation department in Cassia County? Why don’t they have handicapped parking? Isn’t that a violation of federal law?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.