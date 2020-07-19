Ask Policeman Dan: Finding a firearm in the forest

Q: Hello from Washington state.
Hoping you could help with a legal question. I found an AR-15 driving around the state forest grounds. I called the local sheriff’s department and had the serial number ran. It came back clean as in not reported lost or stolen. Question is am I under any obligation to turn the rifle over to law enforcement or can I keep the weapon? As a side note, I am planning on turning the rifle in, but am just curious.—John H
A: I can try to answer but if I get it wrong then run to Idaho to hide out (just a joke don’t actually do that).
I did find Washington state code that might help me out here in sounding smart (I said sounding, not actually being).
Washington code 63.21.010 reads: Procedure where finder wishes to claim found property—Notice of intent to claim (1) Any person who finds property that is not unlawful to possess, the owner of which is unknown, and who wishes to claim the found property, shall:
(a) Within seven days of the finding acquire a signed statement setting forth an appraisal of the current market value of the property prepared by a qualified person engaged in buying or selling like items or by a district court judge, unless the found property is cash; and (b) Within seven days report the find of property and surrender, if requested, the property and a copy of the evidence of the value of the property to the chief law enforcement officer, or his or her designated representative, of the governmental entity where the property was found, and serve written notice upon the officer of the finder’s intent to claim the property if the owner does not make out his or her right to it under this chapter.
The item must be posted at least twice in the paper and if not claimed the following applies from what I read: Washington state code 63.21.030 reads: (1) the found property shall be released to the finder and become the property of the finder sixty days after the find was reported to the appropriate officer if no owner has been found, or sixty days after the final disposition of any judicial or other official proceeding involving the property, whichever is later. The property shall be released only after the finder has presented evidence of payment to the treasurer of the governmental entity handling the found property, the amount of ten dollars plus the amount of the cost of publication of notice incurred by the government [governmental] entity pursuant to RCW 63.21.010, which amount shall be deposited in the general fund of the governmental entity. If the appraised value of the property is less than the cost of publication of notice of the finding, then the finder is not required to pay any fee. (2) When ninety days have passed after the found property was reported to the appropriate officer, or ninety days after the final disposition of a judicial or other proceeding involving the found property, and the finder has not completed the requirements of this chapter, the finder’s claim shall be deemed to have expired and the found property may be disposed of as unclaimed property.
I could not find anything that prohibited claiming firearms in the codes so you might be able to claim it. However, your local law enforcement agency will know more than me on this one.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
