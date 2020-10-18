Ask Policeman Dan: Federal laws differ from state laws

Q: I was camping and rafting up along the Selway River over the 4th of July weekend. I pulled into a driveway to let a forest service ranger pass by (I was driving slowly since my wife and sister-in-law were riding in the back of my truck.)
Instead of passing by the ranger went ahead and pulled in behind because they were in the back — from what he said.
We had a good conversation during which he explained that he wasn’t sure if their riding in the back of the truck was illegal or not. While chatting he observed an open beer can on the floor in the back seat as he was looking through my windows.
He then recited some search and seizure language and opened my back door to inspect and upon doing so found that the can did have beer in it and was still somewhat cold.
He said he planned to cite me for an open container since the can had beer in it but that if I paid it ahead of needing to appear, it would not even show on my record.
I went ahead and paid it. I received a letter and after reading the letter I received I am not convinced he was correct about this not showing up.
Will you share your thoughts please? –Marc
A: The charge you got was from the federal government as the citation you sent me a copy of was from, I believe, a U.S. Forest Service officer. I’m assuming you were on federal land, which carries laws different than the state of Idaho (Obviously, I know).
I’m not familiar with federal laws as I couldn’t enforce them anyway. I did check federal code 36CFR 26158BB, which does read that the following is prohibited on National Forest wilderness when provided by an order: 261.58 Occupancy and use (bb) Possessing a beverage which is defined as an alcoholic beverage by State law.
If you look up the code you’ll see that there are many other things prohibited by that federal law. I did not see anything about riding in the back of a pickup.
Now as far as showing up on your Idaho record I don’t believe it will but it could show up on a federal background check so if that ever applies to future applications where federal background checks apply, be sure to make that known.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Correctional Officer Donald Parker, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Deputy Sheriff Kenny Ingram, Fulton County Sheriff, Georgia
- Deputy Sheriff Anthony White, Fulton County Sheriff, Georgia
- Police Officer Aubrey Travis Johnson, Jr., Miami Police, Florida
- Police Officer Jacob Hancher, Myrtle Beach Police, South Carolina
- Detective Kevin Dwaine Collins, Pine Bluff Police, Arkansas
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336.
Dan Bristol is the Heyburn chief of police.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!