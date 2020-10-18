Ask Policeman Dan: Federal laws differ from state laws

Q: I was camping and rafting up along the Selway River over the 4th of July weekend. I pulled into a driveway to let a forest service ranger pass by (I was driving slowly since my wife and sister-in-law were riding in the back of my truck.)

Instead of passing by the ranger went ahead and pulled in behind because they were in the back — from what he said.

We had a good conversation during which he explained that he wasn’t sure if their riding in the back of the truck was illegal or not. While chatting he observed an open beer can on the floor in the back seat as he was looking through my windows.

He then recited some search and seizure language and opened my back door to inspect and upon doing so found that the can did have beer in it and was still somewhat cold.

He said he planned to cite me for an open container since the can had beer in it but that if I paid it ahead of needing to appear, it would not even show on my record.

I went ahead and paid it. I received a letter and after reading the letter I received I am not convinced he was correct about this not showing up.

Will you share your thoughts please? –Marc