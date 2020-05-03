Ask Policeman Dan: Elusive title for a four-wheeler

Q: I have a ‘96 four-wheeler that I got from a rancher. I rebuilt it from the ground up but there is no title. If there ever was one it is gone, and no registration. I have called the local DMV and they said I have to wait until April for the state inspector to check the VIN (it has never been licensed so other than maybe check if it was stolen?). I called the local dealership and all they could give was OHV advice. This is a complete headache… Help! – Pst Taylor
A: I can see how this could be a headache since it was never registered with the state then there would not be title information or the ability to get a duplicate title. If it was ever registered with the state and had not been registered in state system when the times came up then it would be totally out of the system too.
If you could find the dealer who sold it to that rancher, you might be able to get a copy of the title if that dealer carried the loan as a lien holder. Once again if the information was never in the system or timed out then any lien holder information on the four-wheeler would be near impossible to find. If you could find a lien holder on the four-wheeler that lien holder could still have a copy of the title.
As far as OHV advice, if you are just wanting to use it for off-road (most are for that anyway) then these are the requirements for ATVs: a valid IDPR OHV certificate of number sticker. IC 67-7122; a helmet under age 18. IC 49-666; a muffler and Forest Service approved spark arrestor (Your muffler must be at or below 96dB at the half-meter test, SAE J1287. IC 67-7125).
I believe that once you get a VIN check done (does not return as stolen) on the four-wheeler that would allow you to get an OHV sticker to put on your four-wheeler.
You could also do what the rancher might have done and put a slow-moving sign on the back and use it as a implement of husbandry (fancy name for farm use). That would not allow you to ride it on Idaho park’s maintained trails though.
I do know there is a process to get a vehicle retitled but I’m not sure how that process works. You should be able to contact the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation at 800-247-6332 and see if they have a better answer which I’m betting they do.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Detective Alex Ruperto, Union City Police, New Jersey (COVID-19)
- Police Officer Justin Putnam, San Marcos Police, Texas
- Police Officer Christopher Ewing, Smyrna Police, Georgia
- Probation and Parole Agent Kaitlin Cowley, Louisiana Dept. of Public Safety and Corrections
- Police Officer Dan Walters, San Diego Police, California
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
