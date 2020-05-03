Ask Policeman Dan: Elusive title for a four-wheeler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: I have a ‘96 four-wheeler that I got from a rancher. I rebuilt it from the ground up but there is no title. If there ever was one it is gone, and no registration. I have called the local DMV and they said I have to wait until April for the state inspector to check the VIN (it has never been licensed so other than maybe check if it was stolen?). I called the local dealership and all they could give was OHV advice. This is a complete headache… Help! – Pst Taylor

A: I can see how this could be a headache since it was never registered with the state then there would not be title information or the ability to get a duplicate title. If it was ever registered with the state and had not been registered in state system when the times came up then it would be totally out of the system too.

If you could find the dealer who sold it to that rancher, you might be able to get a copy of the title if that dealer carried the loan as a lien holder. Once again if the information was never in the system or timed out then any lien holder information on the four-wheeler would be near impossible to find. If you could find a lien holder on the four-wheeler that lien holder could still have a copy of the title.