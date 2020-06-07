Ask Policeman Dan: Don't let cat ownership turn into dogfight

Q: My daughter has a friend that moved from her parents’ house to another state. Her parents wouldn’t let her keep her animals and my daughter offered for us to take a cat so she abandoned it with us. I love the cat and take complete care of it.
My daughter is getting ready to turn 18 and wants to move out and take the cat with her to another friend’s apartment. Her friend wants her to take the cat also. I’m concerned for the cat because my daughter has absolutely nothing to do with its care. She’s allergic to cats, also.
So my question is, is it OK for me to claim the cat as mine now? Get it licensed with the city and vaccines updated?—Concerned Animal Lover
A: I would say yes, you can claim the cat. You might want to consider whether this is going to sour the relationship with your daughter. The thing with your question is that it is a civil issue as well as an emotional issue. Since it’s not a criminal issue, I will use my wife’s social worker skills to try and answer your question to the best of my social worker skills.
I think maybe you should sit down with your daughter and do a pros and cons list of taking the cat. I would start with the change of scenery that could be a big factor. If she does take the cat she may find what you know about her taking care of the cat and bring the cat back anyway.
You could also share the cat between the two residences, if they’re close together. That might confuse the cat as I know from being a cat owner that cats don’t care for change that much.
You might also just get your daughter a cat of her own to love and take with her. If that does not work out, however, you might inherit another cat and have two cats to take care of.
Finally, and I do mean finally, you could file suit for ownership of the cat and then if you were given legal ownership of the property (yes, cats are considered property) and your daughter took the cat she could be charged with theft. I’m saying charged and not convicted because more than likely it would not make it into the court docket.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Trooper George Baker, Louisiana State Police
- Trooper First Class Eugene Baron, Connecticut State Police
- Police Officer Cody Holte, Grand Forks Police, North Dakota
- Police Officer Nate Lyday, Ogden Police, Utah
- Deputy Constable Caleb Rule, Fort Bend County Constable, Texas
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
