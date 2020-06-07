Ask Policeman Dan: Don't let cat ownership turn into dogfight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: My daughter has a friend that moved from her parents’ house to another state. Her parents wouldn’t let her keep her animals and my daughter offered for us to take a cat so she abandoned it with us. I love the cat and take complete care of it.

My daughter is getting ready to turn 18 and wants to move out and take the cat with her to another friend’s apartment. Her friend wants her to take the cat also. I’m concerned for the cat because my daughter has absolutely nothing to do with its care. She’s allergic to cats, also.

So my question is, is it OK for me to claim the cat as mine now? Get it licensed with the city and vaccines updated?—Concerned Animal Lover

A: I would say yes, you can claim the cat. You might want to consider whether this is going to sour the relationship with your daughter. The thing with your question is that it is a civil issue as well as an emotional issue. Since it’s not a criminal issue, I will use my wife’s social worker skills to try and answer your question to the best of my social worker skills.