This week I was feeling nostalgic and since questions were light, I thought I’d be lazy too. I can’t believe that this column has run for 13 years now. With that in mind, I thought I’d share the very first column that I did 13 years ago (stop booing, it wasn’t that bad).
Here goes. Since this the first story of the column I thought I would start from the beginning, my beginning into law enforcement. I was born in a backwater, oh wait that was my grandpa’s story. I come from a long line of law enforcement, starting, of course, with my dad. He gave me my starts in life, one was life itself and the other was law enforcement (no life).
I have often been asked why I got into law enforcement. I would have to say because the door was open. That has been the tale of my life and I am sure others feel the same. How do you ask, well let me tell you. The doors were there at a young age (18) when my goal was to play football, period. I did not look at the other opportunities that were there to check to see if they could be unlocked, I instead chose only door I saw. Well, that door quickly shut before I could get to it and that dream went away. I wandered through life not checking the other doors. It was not until the door of circumstance shut on me that I found the door of law enforcement.
I had often thought about getting into law enforcement but costs and the “we don’t need three Bristol’s working here” curtailed that desire. Once again a door was presented and it opened to the Job Training Partnership Act (goes by a new name now). I have to thank Donna Fletcher for showing me that door, for it gave me the tools to become a “cop.”
Sticking with the door theme, I looked for the door to the Idaho State Police but at the time of my graduation from C.S.I. (not the show) that door was locked. This time I did look for an open door and found one at the Rupert Police Department. When I started what I found was excitement and the gift of helping people (even some that didn’t want it).
The door of life, however, had other plans for me, divorce. I never thought I would fall into that trap that happens to many, many law enforcement officers but at last, I did. This will, however, be a topic for another column.
After four years with Rupert, I found the door I was looking for, the Heyburn Police Department. I am hoping that is the door I can walk out of when I am retired.
Now you might be asking yourselves (or not) why all this talk about doors. Well the moral to the story is focus on all the doors in life and not walk past the one that could lead to life’s happiness. Sometimes they come back around and sometimes they don’t so check all the doors and don’t be afraid to look into the unlocked ones sometimes the keys to the locked ones are there.
I have now opened two more doors. One is a radio show called “Cop Talk” (show ended in 2009) that runs from 10 to 11 a.m. and this column. What I hope to bring in the future to this column is answers to law enforcement questions you, the readers and listeners, might have. I also hope to enlighten you to the life of law enforcement and show the human side of it.
There, you have my first column. I’m also proud to say that tomorrow, April 1, I will have enjoyed being in law enforcement for 25 years. No fooling.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Ryan Thompson, Kittitas County Sheriff, Washington
- Police Officer Paul Rutherford, Phoenix Police, Arizona
