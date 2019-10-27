For those of you (raise your hands) out there wondering why I have not yet addressed domestic violence awareness this month, it is because this time I decided to save it for the end of the month. I chose the end of the month with the idea of ending domestic violence. Regular readers have probably read my prior columns about domestic violence but refreshers are never a bad thing.
With that in mind it is time, once again, to talk about a subject that I have passion for: reducing domestic violence and the crimes generated from it.
Some out there still believe that domestic violence is strictly about hitting. I’m here to tell you that hitting is the final part of the equation that can lead to disastrous events for everybody in the future.
Domestic violence, in one word, is all about “CONTROL.” Control through actual or assumed powers but with a main goal of controlling somebody to do whatever the controller (AKA batterer) wants them to do. This is also a tactic that is also being used for human trafficking.
Many times domestic violence starts out with phrases such as “it’s your fault,” “you’re crazy and nobody will believe you,” “go ahead and call the cops because you won’t be here when they get here,” or even “I’m sorry, you know I get a little jealous sometimes. It’s because I love you so much.” Some of you out there may have heard these exact words or similar to them. This is where the control usually begins. The end of the pattern usually shows up when police get involved because the physical portion is what we get called to.
You might ask why I have such a passion for an issue that can at best be described as dysfunctional. The simple answer is that crimes that start at home usually end up on the streets in the many other forms of crime. Those crimes have a simple connection back to the days where there was domestic violence in the home. Those crimes have also led to officers’ deaths as well as victims of and around domestic violence and even the suspects themselves.
My belief is that reducing domestic violence in the home will also reduce crime on the street. This, however, is a generational issue, so the fruits of today’s labor won’t show results until future generations learn (hopefully).
This is also a community problem that as a community we must and can fix. The police are only an essential community partner but it’s the community as a whole that has the power to hold batterers accountable. We can make them know that it won’t be tolerated in our communities. This is a key factor to reducing domestic violence and the crimes associated with it.
I would like to give a few key phrases that can be told to somebody dealing with domestic violence and help support them and maybe get them the help they need before it’s too late. They are: “I’m afraid for your safety,” “it will only get worse,” I’m afraid for your children’s safety,” “you don’t deserve to be abused,” “I’m here for you whenever you need me” and the most effective one of all — “it’s not your fault.”
We can choose to ignore domestic violence and let the crimes that it produces grow or we can choose to get involved and help our communities. Which do you choose?
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Captain Albert Torres, Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, California
- K9 Sampson, Marion County Sheriff, Indiana
- K9 Rocco, Tulare County Sheriff, California
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
