Q: Someone recently asked me about Idaho law regarding adhering to speed limit signs. Does the speed limit go into effect when one can see the upcoming sign or when the driver passes by the sign? – Cort
A: The best way to think of a speed limit sign, in the advice I give to speeders I stop, is to think of it as a race starting line (that does not mean racing starts there). Once a driver gets to the sign the driver must adjust his or her speed to match the speed on the speed limit sign.
I often stop drivers who tell me that they were just speeding up to the sign. I don‘t seem to get drivers telling me, however, that they slowed down to the speed limit sign. Some of those drivers also have tried to use that excuse in court when fighting their speeding ticket. I can tell everybody that using that excuse has never gotten a driver out of paying a fine.
Just remember that the sign is the official line.
Q: Is the 50 mph sigh on the Buhl Audubon (a.k.a. Pole Line Road) the suggested or mandatory minimum speed?—Mike
A: Since I don’t drive that road much I have not seen the sign. If it is the white sign in black numbering then it is the mandatory maximum speed limit. If the sign is yellow then it is the suggested speed limit.
Both signs could result in tickets based on different events. The white and black one would be a ticket for speeding if caught speeding. The yellow sign could be a ticket for speed too fast for conditions if a crash was involved.
Quote of the month
“If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn’t sit for a month.” — Theodore Roosevelt
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Trooper Tracy Vickers, Florida Highway Patrol
- Deputy Sheriff Sandeep Dhaliwal, Harris County Sheriff, Texas
- Police Officer Brian Mulkeen, New York City Police, New York
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
