Ask Policeman Dan: Does a non-driver need a driver's license?

Q: I own my car and have a valid driver’s license but because of mobility issues I don’t drive anymore; my boyfriend drives me in my car. I want to keep my car because it’s easy for me to get in and out of and his truck sits too high for me to get into. So my questions are:

1) If I didn’t renew my driver’s license and instead got a photo ID from the sheriff’s office would that affect my insurance?

2) If I did renew my license, I’d have to go into the DMV in a wheelchair. Would that be a problem? Or can I get a license as long as I can pass the eye exam?

Also, can you tell me how the ID from the sheriff’s office works? Does it have to be renewed occasionally like a driver’s license or is it a one-time thing? -Robin

A: Insurance must be carried on any registered vehicle that is driven on a public road. With that in mind I believe that you could forgo renewing your driver’s license if you were not planning to drive ever again. Your insurance company would more than likely want you to add your boyfriend as a driver of that vehicle though.