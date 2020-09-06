Ask Policeman Dan: Does a non-driver need a driver's license?

Q: I own my car and have a valid driver’s license but because of mobility issues I don’t drive anymore; my boyfriend drives me in my car. I want to keep my car because it’s easy for me to get in and out of and his truck sits too high for me to get into. So my questions are:
1) If I didn’t renew my driver’s license and instead got a photo ID from the sheriff’s office would that affect my insurance?
2) If I did renew my license, I’d have to go into the DMV in a wheelchair. Would that be a problem? Or can I get a license as long as I can pass the eye exam?
Also, can you tell me how the ID from the sheriff’s office works? Does it have to be renewed occasionally like a driver’s license or is it a one-time thing? -Robin
A: Insurance must be carried on any registered vehicle that is driven on a public road. With that in mind I believe that you could forgo renewing your driver’s license if you were not planning to drive ever again. Your insurance company would more than likely want you to add your boyfriend as a driver of that vehicle though.
My Dr. Phil advice would be that you continue to keep your driver’s license in case anything happened to where your boyfriend no longer wanted to drive you anywhere. I say that not to sound mean but give you a “just in case” reason to continue with your driver’s license. Besides that, if your license was expired for more than a year you would have to complete the driver’s tests as well as the written test.
If you do renew your driver’s license it should not be a problem to go there in a wheelchair as most government buildings are A.D.A. accessible. I believe that the testing for a renewed driver’s license would require you to pass all the exams that any other driver would have to complete and yes, this is usually only the eye exam.
The identification card would be easy for you to get since you already have a driver’s license. There is a fee involved and you do have to renew the card every 4 to 8 years.
If you have never had a driver’s license or ID card then you would need your birth certificate plus one or more of the following items to prove who you are: Out of state driver’s license or ID card (with a photo) not expired for five years or more, Original naturalization/citizenship document, Valid Immigration and Naturalization card from the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. military photo identification card, U.S. passport or passport card, Valid Foreign passport with a valid U.S. VISA, Idaho concealed weapons permit not expired for one year or more, Veteran’s Universal Access Card with photo, Native American ID card with photo, Certified marriage certificate (meeting Idaho standards) with seal and document number showing that it was recorded, Certified divorce document from a court or state vital statistics office, Guardianship or custody documents, notarized or court certified, Certified court name-change document, junior or senior high school (not college or university) photo activity card, junior or senior high school, college, or military yearbook/annual, Idaho Automobile dealer/salesman photo ID card, Idaho Department of Corrections photo ID card, Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections photo ID card.
