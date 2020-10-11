Ask Policeman Dan: Does a business owner have to show a customer surveillance video?

Q: Hi officer Bristol, Is it a crime if the owner of a storage unit doesn’t want to show you a camera surveillance footage? I lost my cellphone and when I returned to check if I left it there the person who rented the storage next to me was there.

I asked the owner to check the surveillance camera to see if the person who rented the storage next to me found it but somehow that the camera mysteriously stopped working that day.—Franky

A: No, it’s not a crime but it would be a bad business practice, in my opinion, to at least not look at the video and then report back to you what was or was not found.

You can by all means file a report as you know where it was left and where it was taken from. That is still theft and whoever took the phone from where you left it would be guilty of theft. If the phone was worth more than $1,000 then it would be grand theft.