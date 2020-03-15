Ask Policeman Dan: Do you need a license for your ATV?

Q: I was told the other day that I have to get a license for my ATV in order to drive it on city/county roads. I see some of the side-by-sides have them but the small four wheelers do not. I heard a person say that it depends on the size. I have spent two day searching Idaho law and I cannot find something on point. Please help.—Pat
A: I need to clear up exactly what you mean by needing a license for your ATV. If you are asking if you need a driver’s license to ride on city/county roads then the answer is yes, you do. If you are asking about a license plate then the answer is also going to be yes (had you going there, didn’t I?).
Idaho code 49-402(4) reads: For operation of an all-terrain vehicle, utility type vehicle or motorbike, excluding a motorbike with an engine displacement of fifty cubic centimeters or less, on city, county or highway district roads or highways open to such use, a restricted vehicle license plate fee pursuant to section 49-450, Idaho Code, shall be paid. The registration and restricted vehicle license plate exemption provided in section 49-426(2), Idaho Code, applies to all-terrain vehicles, utility type vehicles, motorbikes and motorcycles used for the purposes described in section 49-426(2), Idaho Code. Nonresidents shall be allowed to purchase a restricted vehicle license plate and sticker for an all-terrain vehicle, utility type vehicle or motorbike.
In case you are wondering what exemptions qualify for not having to be licensed, all you have to remember is that you’re in Idaho. Idaho’s legislators are generally ranchers and farmers so if you guessed those did not have to be licensed then you would be spot on.
Here are requirements for on road use and remember that certain roads may be closed by local jurisdictions. Check with local jurisdiction for information on roads open to OHV use. Valid restricted vehicle license plate. [IC 49-402(4)]; Valid IDPR OHV registration sticker affixed to restricted vehicle license plate. (IC 67-7122); Valid driver’s license. (IC 49-301)
- Liability insurance or alternative insurance. (IC 49-1223 or IC 49-1232); A helmet under age 18. (IC 49-666); Muffler and U.S. Forest Service approved spark arrestor.
For safe operation on roads the following equipment is recommended.
- Brake light.
- Headlight and taillight after dark/poor visibility.
- Horn audible at 200 feet.
- Mirror showing roadway 200 feet behind.
