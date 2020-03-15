Ask Policeman Dan: Do you need a license for your ATV?

Q: I was told the other day that I have to get a license for my ATV in order to drive it on city/county roads. I see some of the side-by-sides have them but the small four wheelers do not. I heard a person say that it depends on the size. I have spent two day searching Idaho law and I cannot find something on point. Please help.—Pat

A: I need to clear up exactly what you mean by needing a license for your ATV. If you are asking if you need a driver’s license to ride on city/county roads then the answer is yes, you do. If you are asking about a license plate then the answer is also going to be yes (had you going there, didn’t I?).