Q: I was riding my bike in the county when I came to a stop sign. I saw that there was nobody to yield to when I turned right without stopping. There was a driver on the road who gave me a gesture to express his displeasure that I didn’t stop. I believe that I don’t have to stop for a stop sign unless there is somebody to yield to. Am I right? – Bruce
A: The driver who gave you the weird gesture needs to start reading this column as you were in the right with what you did.
Idaho code 49-720 (1) reads: “A person operating a bicycle or human-powered vehicle approaching a stop sign shall slow down and, if required for safety, stop before entering the intersection. After slowing to a reasonable speed or stopping, the person shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle in the intersection or approaching on another highway so closely as to constitute an immediate hazard during the time the person is moving across or within the intersection or junction of highways, except that a person after slowing to a reasonable speed and yielding the right-of-way if required, may cautiously make a turn or proceed through the intersection without stopping.”
Now if it had been a traffic light and the light was red, then the driver’s gesture would have been justified.
Idaho code 49-720 (2) reads: “A person operating a bicycle or human-powered vehicle approaching a steady red traffic control light shall stop before entering the intersection and shall yield to all other traffic. Once the person has yielded, he may proceed through the steady red light with caution. Provided however, that a person after slowing to a reasonable speed and yielding the right-of-way, if required may cautiously make a right-hand turn. A left-hand turn onto a one-way highway may be made on a red light after stopping and yielding to other traffic.”
There is one other thing that might have caused the weird gesture and that would be if you did not give the proper hand and arm signaling to turn right. This is not a violation, however, if you needed it for making the right-hand turn.
Finally, bicyclists need to ride with the same due care as vehicles as they can be subject to some of the same violations as drivers.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Patrol Officer John Hetland, Racine Police, Wisconsin
- Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, Sacramento Police, California
- Trooper Jerry Smith, Nebraska State Patrol
- Corporal Jose “Speedy” Espericueta, Mission Police, Texas
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
