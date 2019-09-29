Q: Is it illegal to cross a solid white line in Idaho, such as merging onto the interstate? I have looked at Idaho code, and the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices which is a document issued by the Federal Highway Administration to specify the standards by which traffic signs, road surface markings, and signals are designed, installed, and used.
I cannot find anything prohibiting crossing or passing across a solid white line. What is your take? And what state or federal code would apply?—Dennis
A: Since I don’t have federal authority, I can’t really give an answer on federal traffic laws but I’m pretty sure there are none that apply to road rules. There are federal laws that deal with interstate trucking but that deals more with equipment than anything. Those federal laws are for the most part enforced by the Idaho State Police.
What I can try to do is give you what rules in Idaho law I can find that might give you the answer that you are seeking.
Idaho code 49-637, I believe is the answer you are seeking. It reads: Whenever any highway has been divided into two (2) or more clearly marked lanes for traffic the following, in addition to all else, shall apply:
(1) A vehicle shall be driven as nearly as practicable entirely within a single lane and shall not be moved from that lane until the driver has first ascertained that the movement can be made with safety.
(2) Upon a highway which is divided into three (3) lanes and provides for two-way movement of traffic, a vehicle shall not be driven in the center lane except when overtaking and passing another vehicle traveling in the same direction when the center lane is clear of traffic within a safe distance, or in preparation for making a left-turn or where the center lane is at the time allocated exclusively to traffic moving in the same direction that the vehicle is proceeding and the allocation is designated by a traffic-control device.
(3) Traffic-control devices may be erected directing specified traffic to use a designated lane, or designate those lanes to be used by traffic moving in a particular direction, regardless of the center of the highway and drivers of vehicles shall obey the directions of every device.
(4) Traffic-control devices may be installed prohibiting the changing of lanes on sections of highways and drivers of vehicles shall obey the directions of every device.
The Idaho Supreme Court did rule that the white line on the right-hand side of the road is not a designated lane. This line is also called the fog line.
I can also tell you that when entering the interstate you cannot merge onto the interstate until you get past that solid white line to your left.
