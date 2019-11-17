Q: On a four-lane road separated by a double yellow line (no turn lane), for example, Addison Avenue East, if I’m heading east on that road and need to turn into Pizza Hut, am I allowed to cross the double line to make the turn? What if I have to wait for westbound traffic? Do I stop and make people stop behind me until I turn, or is it illegal since it’s a double yellow line?—Dan
A: You might make some drivers unhappy but you would have to wait before you turned left.
Idaho code 49-641 reads: The driver of a vehicle intending to turn to the left within an intersection or into an alley, private road or driveway shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle approaching from the opposite direction which is within the intersection, or so close as to constitute an immediate hazard.
As you might have figured, you can turn left on a double yellow line as long as there is no signage prohibiting that left turn. You can’t make a U-turn from a double yellow line unless there is signage allowing it.
Q: I am curious about who would be responsible in a multi-car accident. For example, if a car rear ends another vehicle and pushes it into another. Wouldn’t the driver of the first car be responsible for all damages? – Penny
A: Criminally, the driver of the first car that started the crash should be held criminally responsible for anything that happened from the crash.
That does not mean that if one of the other drivers had a suspended driver’s license, for example, he or she could not be charged criminally as well. Carrying or having insurance could be another charge. None of those would negate charges against the driver who created the crash incident.
Civilly, I can tell you from my experience drivers could be held at certain percentages of fault. I don’t deal with the civil issues of crashes so I really can’t give too much advice on what could happen there.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Jonathan Diaz, Lemoore Police, California
- Interim Police Chief Michael Knapp, Lynden Police, Washington
- Detective Jorge Rene DelRio, Dayton Police, Ohio
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
