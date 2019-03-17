Q: I got stopped for my tires being too wide so I put mud flaps on my truck. I got stopped again and told that my tires were too wide. I thought all I’ll that I had to do was put mud flaps on to be legal. What do I actually have to do to make my truck legal?—Rick
A: Well first there is the naturalization system where you start to make your truck a legal citizen. Then there is ... just another bad joke for the readers out there complaining about my jokes.
The first thing we do is go to the Idaho code that you were most likely violating. Idaho code 49-949 (1) reads: “It shall be unlawful for any person to operate or move or any owner to permit to be operated or moved, any motor vehicle, truck, bus, semitrailer or trailer, upon any highway without having the vehicle equipped with fenders or covers which may include flaps or splash aprons, over and to the rear of wheels.”
The tricky part in reading this is that it says may include mud flaps. That does not mean that having mud flaps only makes your truck legal. Your tires still have to be covered.
Mud flaps are required for semi-trucks but they are not required for vintage-certified vehicles.
Here is what is required for your truck to be legal from Idaho code 49-949 (2): “Fenders or covers, as used in subsection (1) of this section, shall be deemed to be of sufficient size and construction as to comply with those requirements if constructed as follows: (a) When measured on the cross sections of the tread of the wheel or on the combined cross sections of the treads of multiple wheels, the fender or cover extends at least to each side of the width of the tire or of the combined width of the multiple tires, as the case may be; (b) The fender or cover is constructed as to be capable at all times of arresting and deflecting dirt, mud, water, or other substance as may be picked up and carried by wheels.”
If I wanted to get technical I could tell you that if a yardstick was placed on the fender and it touched any of the tread that could be deemed illegal. The main reason you were stopped, I believe, is that your tires stuck out enough to be considered a safety hazard. I don’t think even you would want a rock flipped up into your windshield by a tire that was too wide.
Officer down
Please put these officers killed in the line of duty and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg, Midland Police, Texas
- Deputy Sheriff Jacob Keltner, McHenry County Sheriff, Illinois
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.