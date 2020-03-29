Ask Policeman Dan: Coronavirus and the cops

Q: I’ve been seeing a meme on Facebook where the person stopped was showing a sign that read, “I have the Corona Virus.” What I was wondering is have you encountered that and what would you or did you do?—R.T.

A: I have been asked that question a few times and here is what could be done: I could ignore the sign and either warn or cite depending on the situation.

If the driver refused to make contact then I would more than likely wait until that driver did because I’m not the one extending the stop. I could also just get the driver’s information and wait for recommended quarantine time and serve it to the driver then since I have a year and a day to serve the citation. That is of course if the driver was telling the truth and things didn’t take a worse turn (pun not intended).

I could also, if the area was in ordered quarantine, order the driver to go home and stay there plus cite them for, I believe, failure to obey a lawful order if they were not out doing a necessary task.

Hopefully I never have to answer this in real-time.

Q: Is it illegal to tint or spray tint tail lights but keep the backup lights white?—Angellboyy2004