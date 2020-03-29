Ask Policeman Dan: Coronavirus and the cops

Q: I’ve been seeing a meme on Facebook where the person stopped was showing a sign that read, “I have the Corona Virus.” What I was wondering is have you encountered that and what would you or did you do?—R.T.
A: I have been asked that question a few times and here is what could be done: I could ignore the sign and either warn or cite depending on the situation.
If the driver refused to make contact then I would more than likely wait until that driver did because I’m not the one extending the stop. I could also just get the driver’s information and wait for recommended quarantine time and serve it to the driver then since I have a year and a day to serve the citation. That is of course if the driver was telling the truth and things didn’t take a worse turn (pun not intended).
I could also, if the area was in ordered quarantine, order the driver to go home and stay there plus cite them for, I believe, failure to obey a lawful order if they were not out doing a necessary task.
Hopefully I never have to answer this in real-time.
Q: Is it illegal to tint or spray tint tail lights but keep the backup lights white?—Angellboyy2004
A: Let’s answer your question from the point of Idaho code 49-906 which reads: Every motor vehicle, trailer, semitrailer, and pole trailer, and any other vehicle which is being drawn at the end of a train of vehicles, shall be equipped with at least one (1) tail lamp mounted on the rear, which when lighted as required, shall emit a red light plainly visible from a distance of five hundred (500) feet to the rear. In the case of a train of vehicles only the tail lamp on the rearmost vehicle need actually be seen from the distance specified. Every mentioned vehicle, other than a truck tractor, registered in this state and manufactured or assembled after December 31, 1955, shall be equipped with at least two (2) tail lamps mounted on the rear, which when lighted as required, shall comply with the provisions of this section.
If you tinting still shows that the light is red from the described distance then you might be fine or fined depending on how it looks.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police, Missouri
- Deputy Sheriff Kenterrous Taylor, Bibb County Sheriff, Georgia
- Senior Deputy Christopher Scott Korzilius, Travis County Sheriff, Texas
- Police Officer Kaia Grant, Springdale Police, Ohio
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
