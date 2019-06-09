{{featured_button_text}}
Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol

Q: Our camp trailer was not an obstruction of oncoming traffic. It was on our property along the fence line. We were cited and given a ticket to move it. It was legally registered. Why after 17 years were we told to move it? On another note, the neighbor’s tree has been overgrown for years. Our fence is old but the tree has expanded enough to knock some of it down. We have complained in the past. What can we do?—Yvonne

A: The first thing you can do as far as the ticketed-trailer would be to contest the citation in court. This is a right of any person who receives a citation, and it does not cost anything more than your time.

My first guess about your ticket is that it is a city ordinance citation because if your trailer was not blocking any views for drivers then I can’t think of any other Idaho code you would be in violation of. Even if your trailer’s plate was expired you could not be cited for it being on private property.

The city ordinance violation could be that your trailer is parked on the city easement part of your property. Not knowing the city ordinance where you live, I couldn’t begin to tell you for sure that it was a citable offense. Most times if something needs to be done in a city easement, the city will let you know to move the obstruction so they can work. Sometimes if the obstruction can’t or won’t be moved, then the obstruction can be moved or removed at the property owner’s expense.

In case anybody does not know about easement issues, here is a quick explanation: The easement is a right of way for any utilities area that could run through your property. These easements cannot be blocked for access.

The tree issue, I believe, is more than likely going to be a civil issue that could be taken up with the neighbor by simply asking them to fix your fence. If that does not work then a civil arrangement might have to be made through the court.

As I said before, I don’t know about your city ordinances so there could be one that deals with vandalism from trees. This is why I would suggest you contact your local code enforcement officer and find out not only about the tree but also find out about your trailer’s location. Chances are that both can be remedied without any financial loss.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

  • Lieutenant Joe
  • Johnson, Seminole Police Department, Tribal Police, Florida
  • Lieutenant Steven Whitstine, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff, Louisiana

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336

Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.

