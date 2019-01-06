I have to start this week by giving condolences to the family (in blue, too) of retired Minidoka Deputy Joe Moore, whose life was cut way too short after losing his battle with cancer. He will be missed. God’s speed my friend.
Q: I have a question about who yields the right of way at the intersection of Pole Line and Blue Lakes Blvd. When I am southbound on Blue Lakes while going through the Pole Line intersection, I can’t get into the turn lane because the drivers of vehicles coming around the corner off Pole Line will not yield! It is my thinking that the southbound traffic should have the right of way. I have witnessed people going around that corner seemingly without a thought of yielding and bullying their way into the Blue Lakes traffic. I’ve also seen people angrily honking at drivers who are stopped and yielding to the traffic until there’s an opening on Blue Lakes. What is the intent of the right lane in that area? Is it there to provide a lane to make a safer right hand turn off of Blue Lakes or is it a merge lane for traffic coming off of Pole Line? What is the law?—Slightly confused.
A: I have to admit that I was slightly confused with this question at first. That all changed when I was in Twin Falls a while back.
The traffic going from Pole Line onto Blue Lakes does have the right of way in that right-hand lane. When it comes to merging into the lane that continues on Blue Lakes there is no right of way to yield to for the vehicles that came off Pole Line. The only choice if a vehicle can’t get onto the continuing lane of Blue Lakes is to try and continue up until the lane ends or hope that a driver is nice enough to let that driver in that lane.
I will say that I did not see a yield sign in that area but if there was one then all bets with my answer are off.
It’s like the interstate lane that merges onto the interstate. Drivers who are in the right lane on the interstate are not required to get over for the vehicle trying to merge into that lane from the on-ramp. That, too, is more of a courtesy.
I would also let you know that the drivers on Blue Lakes also don’t have to be yielded to by the drivers who just turned from Pole Line.
Speaking of the right lane on Blue Lakes, it would nice if drivers going south would wait until they got closer to the right lane they needed to turn into so that traffic does not get backed up when drivers get stuck at the light near the bridge.
I will say that driving courteously is free and can reward a driver in the long run.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Detective Deidre Mengedoht, Louisville Metro Police, Kentucky
- Corporal Ronil Singh, Newman Police, California
- Police Officer Michael Smith, Henry County Police, Georgia
- K9 Cigo, Palm Beach County Sheriff, Florida
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336.
