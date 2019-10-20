Q: Is it legal to change lanes in an intersection? Specifically while turning from Blues Lakes onto Filer Ave and going from turn lane to outside lane rather than staying in the inside lane.—Diana
A: I’m going to go with “no” for my answer but that is only because I highly doubt that a turn from one lane to the other in an intersection could be made correctly according to Idaho code.
The first code I will go with is Idaho code 49-637(1) which reads: “Whenever any highway has been divided into two (2) or more clearly marked lanes for traffic the following, in addition to all else, shall apply: (1) A vehicle shall be driven as nearly as practicable entirely within a single lane and shall not be moved from that lane until the driver has first ascertained that the movement can be made with safety.”
With that in mind, I would move on the other Idaho code that I would go with. Idaho code 49-808 clearly defines what has to be done, rather turning or changing lanes. It reads: “No person shall turn a vehicle onto a highway or move a vehicle right or left upon a highway or merge onto or exit from a highway unless and until the movement can be made with reasonable safety nor without giving an appropriate signal. (2) A signal of intention to turn or move right or left when required shall be given continuously to warn other traffic. On controlled-access highways and before turning from a parked position, the signal shall be given continuously for not less than five seconds and, in all other instances, for not less than the last one hundred feet traveled by the vehicle before turning.”
Based off of this I would say that changing lanes in an intersection can’t be done in five seconds or within one hundred feet.
You will see drivers do this, sometimes in front of an officer. I will say that just like the violation when a driver stops in the middle of an intersection before turning, there are some violations that are not followed up on much based on officer discretion. That, however, does not make it any less illegal to commit.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Trooper Peter Stephan, Indiana State Police
- Border Patrol Agent Robert Hotten, United States Border Patrol
- Deputy Sheriff Matt Jones, Falls County Sheriff, Texas
- K-9 Hooch, Alabama Department of Corrections
