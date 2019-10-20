* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336

Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.