Q: The Idaho Transportation Department makes us replace our license plates every seven years due to the loss of reflectivity. I reflect (pun intended) on this every time I see a vehicle that has a plastic cover attached over the license plate that makes it almost impossible to see even at close proximity.
How is that legal, when we have to replace our plates every seven years to ensure visibility? – Ron
A: Well, covering a license plate is legal if it follows the rules as set by Idaho code. That also applies when changing plates every seven years as well.
Idaho code 49-443 reads: Every license plate shall have displayed upon it the registration number assigned to the vehicle and its owner and the name “Idaho” which may be abbreviated. The plates issued under the provisions of section 49-402(1), Idaho Code, and the required letters and numerals, including an identification of the county in which the motor vehicle to which the plates will be affixed is registered, shall be of sufficient size to be plainly readable from a distance of seventy-five (75) feet during daylight, and each license plate and registration sticker shall be treated with a fully reflectorized material according to specifications prescribed by the board.
If the plate does not reflect enough to be read past 75 feet during the daytime hours then a driver could be stopped and cited. I will say that even though it says daylight hours I believe being stopped at night for this violation would hold up in court for the 75-foot rule.
As far as the seven-year law with changing plates, that is a tough one to stop for as the designs for the plate look the same. Plus there is no way for us to know whether you changed the plate or not and if your seven-year plate life expired.
I will tell you that if your seven-year plate does expire (they are supposed to notify at year six) and you wait more than 2 months to renew it, you could lose that plate number.
Idaho code 4+9-443(3) reads: If a license plate number has expired as provided in subsection (2) of this section and is not renewed within sixty (60) days of its expiration, the plate number shall be available for use by another registrant.
The main idea here is just keep the plate unobstructed with a cover. Also keeping the registration sticker from being obstructed too could help avoid being stopped and cited.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
Detective Jose
- ph Paolillo, New York City Police, New York
- Investigator Dornell Cousette, Tuscaloosa Police, Alabama
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
