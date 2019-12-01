Q: What are the requirements for proceeding into a controlled intersection that has a designated right-hand turn acceleration/merge lane, i.e. eastbound on Golf Course Road at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 in Twin Falls? Is a stop required on a red light? I understand that any subsequent merge gives right of way to existing traffic southbound on 93.—Paul
A: Even though it is a designated right-turn only lane, drivers are required to stop on a red light before turning right. That is of course unless there is signage that says (signs don’t talk, I know) vehicles are not required to stop.
Idaho code 49-801 talks about obedience to signal devices. It even covers when a signal device is not correct. It simply reads: The driver of any vehicle shall obey the instructions of any traffic-control device placed or held in accordance with the provisions of this title, unless otherwise directed by a peace officer, subject to the exceptions granted the driver of an authorized emergency vehicle by this title.
(2) No provisions of this title for which traffic-control devices are required shall be enforced against an alleged violator if at the time and place of the alleged violation a device is not in proper position and sufficiently legible to be seen by an ordinarily observant person. Whenever a particular section does not state that traffic-control devices are required, the section shall be effective even though no devices are erected and in place.
(3) Whenever traffic-control devices are placed or held in position approximately conforming to the requirements of this title, the devices shall be presumed to have been placed or held by the official act or direction of lawful authority, unless the contrary shall be established by competent evidence.
(4) Any traffic-control device placed or held pursuant to the provisions of this title and purporting to conform to the lawful requirement pertaining to those devices shall be presumed to comply with the requirements of this title, unless the contrary shall be established by competent evidence.
The fine is $90 and is also a moving violation which means points would be added to a driving record. This could also add a higher dollar amount on insurance costs as well.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Investigator Cecil Ridley, Richmond County Sheriff, Georgia
- Police Officer Rasheen McClain, Detroit Police, Michigan
- Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Sr., Lowndes County Sheriff, Alabama
- K9 Koki, El Mirage Police, Arizona
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
