Before I start this week’s column I’m going to answer a question that some of you might have this week when you see flags at half-mast or black bands on law enforcement badges. Tomorrow, May 13, is the beginning of National Police Officers Week, which runs to May 19. May 15 is Police Officers Memorial Day, a day set to honor all law enforcement officers, especially those who have died in the line of duty.
Q: I have a question regarding the handicapped placards that are displayed on rear-view mirrors. My neighbor has one in her vehicle and is not disabled. I think she kept it from when her father passed away and is still using it. I know this person well enough to know neither she nor her husband are disabled. Who would a person contact regarding this type of abuse? My father-in-law is in a wheelchair and I really hate seeing people abuse this privilege because they are too lazy to walk that few extra feet to the store entrance.—Sally
A: The first thing to do is find out who has parked there and if nobody is handicapped, make them that way (please don’t do that. It’s another dry joke).
Here is what to do: Call the local police and advise them of what is going on when it is happening. The person that parked there who is using a handicap placard illegally can get cited for parking illegally in a handicap space.
The code for this violation is Idaho code 49-410 (9) which reads: Any use of the plate or placard by any person other than those meeting the definition of disability under section 49-117(7) (b), Idaho Code, or as otherwise authorized by this section, to obtain parking shall constitute an infraction punishable by a fine of $100.
Something else I might add is that if you loan out or duplicate a handicap placard for others to use, the crime is a misdemeanor. The penalty for this one is a fine of up to $1,000, up to 30 days in jail and up to 40 hours of community service to a nonprofit organization which serves people with disabilities. The placard can also be seized and sent back to the Department of Motor Vehicles, which means if you are handicapped you would have to file for another placard.
The best thing to remember here is that if you are not handicapped, leave the spot for the people who are. Like the public service announcement goes, “Would you really want to change places with a handicapped person?”
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Special Agent in Charge Liquat A. “Leo” Khan, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division
- Police Officer Jordan Sheldon, Mooresville Police, North Carolina
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.