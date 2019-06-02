Q: I found out again that my license plate was expired the hard way, by receiving a ticket. Can I fight the ticket due to the fact that I never received my license plate renewal form in the mail?—Teresa
A. Yes, you have the constitutional right to dispute any ticket that you get. I, as a betting man (legally that is), would say that you probably would not win but you never know, you could win by a technicality (judge shows pity on you). It is your responsibility to make sure your plates are up-to-date.
Idaho code 49-430 reads: Reregistration of vehicles shall be accomplished annually or by registration period in the same manner as the original registration and upon the payment of the required fee. The director may extend this date as to individuals, counties or the state for not to exceed forty-five (45) days for good cause shown.
The good cause shown to extend the registration would probably come under such things as military service, medical issues or long travel plans. It would not, more than likely, be extended for so simply forgetting to renew a registration.
The fine is $67.00, which is cheaper than a speeding ticket (I know, like that helps, right?). It is also a non-moving violation which means your insurance company won’t be sending you a “thanks for giving us more of your money” letter.
If you moved but did not tell the Idaho Department of Transportation your new address, that could be the reason for not getting any notice. You have 10 days from the time you move to report your new address. This is something else you could get a ticket for. It is much cheaper to just check your license plates.
Quote of the month
“It can’t rain all the time” – Brandon Lee from the movie, “The Crow.”
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer William Buechner, Auburn Police, Alabama
- Police Officer Jesus Marrero-Martínez, Manatí Municipal Police, Puerto Rico
- K9 Eli, Gwinnett County Police, Georgia
- K9 Max, Portsmouth Police, New Hampshire
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
