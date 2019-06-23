Q: I have a friend who got busted for illegal gambling. I play poker all the time with my friends and gamble (we are big spenders — we use small change). Could we get into trouble for gambling? – The Gambler
A: I thought at first you were Kenny Rogers but then I remembered that he knew when to hold them and when to fold them (admit it — you chuckled a bit on that one).
Technically, yes, you could but here is why. Gambling in Idaho is defined in Idaho code 18-3801 as: risking any money, credit, deposit or other thing of value for gain contingent in whole or in part upon lot, chance, the operation of a gambling device or the happening or outcome of an event, including a sporting event, the operation of casino gambling including, but not limited to, blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, baccarat or keno.
Chances are in your favor that your small-change gambling will not get you into trouble because police focus more on gambling when it happens at bars than it does in a home. But don’t take this to mean that I am saying it is OK to gamble in your home because it is not legal there either.
Violation of this act is a misdemeanor, which means that all those winnings could become a losing for you. You might also not be able to use your winnings to post bail since that money could get seized.
There is gambling that is legal as defined further by Idaho code 18-3801: (1) Bona fide contests of skill, speed, strength or endurance in which awards are made only to entrants or the owners of Entrants; or (2) Bona fide business transactions which are valid under the law of contracts (3) Games that award only additional play; or (4) Merchant promotional contests and drawings conducted incidentally to bona fide non-gaming business operations, if prizes are awarded without consideration being charged to participants. (5) Other acts or transactions now or hereafter expressly authorized by law.
The Idaho lottery is legal because of this section. Also charitable raffles are also legal. It also appears that online gambling might be legal as it appears there is no way to regulate it currently.
The main thing to remember is that the house always wins. Sometimes the courts also win your money, too.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Esmeralda Ramirez, Los Angeles Police, California
- Sergeant David Fitzpatrick, Colony Police, Texas
- Deputy Sheriff Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey, Monroe County Sheriff, Alabama
- Trooper William Moden, Colorado State Patrol
