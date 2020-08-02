Ask Policeman Dan: Are those booms in the sky legal?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Our close neighbors insist they have a right to set off their illegal fireworks within a legal time limit. Can illegal fireworks ever be legally used in a residential setting? And just which fireworks are illegal in Idaho? Those in question here go airborne about 50 feet with an explosion louder than a cherry bomb. -JR

A: My unwritten policy is that on July 4th I usually turn a blind eye to illegal fireworks because it should be a time to celebrate. Of course that’s because I usually I am not working holiday nights (one of the plus sides of being in administration) so I really wouldn’t be there to enforce the law anyway.

Now before you get ready to blast me, I don’t feel that way the days before and after, where these fireworks are still going off. That’s no longer celebrating that’s being an annoyance.

There is no time limit allowed for your neighbors to light off illegal fireworks and the ones you described are aerial and those are against Idaho law. Any time they are lighting them off would be a violation that you could have them cited for.