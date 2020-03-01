Ask Policeman Dan: Are the headlights too bright?

Q: I drive a 2005 Mustang and it sits low. I know of some trucks and Jeeps that are lifted and seem to have off-road lights. These lights are very bright and I’m not sure if they are on bright or set to high. Back in early 70s my step-dad had a gas station in Pocatello and he did state safety inspections. One of the inspections was checking the headlights to make sure they were not more than three feet high on a wall with car back six feet. What happened to this law?—Richard

Idaho code 49-922 reads: Except as otherwise provided in this chapter, the head lamps or the auxiliary driving lamp or the auxiliary passing lamp or their combinations on motor vehicles other than a motorcycle or motor-driven cycle shall be so arranged that selection may be made between distributions of light projected to different elevations, and the lamps may be so arranged that the selection can be made automatically, subject to the following requirements and limitations: (1) There shall be an uppermost distribution of light, or composite beam, so aimed and of an intensity to reveal persons and vehicles at a distance of at least 350 feet ahead for all conditions of loading. (2) There shall be a lowermost distribution of light, or composite beam so aimed and of sufficient intensity to reveal persons and vehicles at a distance of at least 100 feet ahead. On a straight level road under any condition of loading none of the high-intensity portion of the beam shall be directed to strike the eyes of an approaching driver.