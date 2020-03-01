Ask Policeman Dan: Are the headlights too bright?

Q: I drive a 2005 Mustang and it sits low. I know of some trucks and Jeeps that are lifted and seem to have off-road lights. These lights are very bright and I’m not sure if they are on bright or set to high. Back in early 70s my step-dad had a gas station in Pocatello and he did state safety inspections. One of the inspections was checking the headlights to make sure they were not more than three feet high on a wall with car back six feet. What happened to this law?—Richard
A: Well, unlike some politicians, the lights have gotten brighter even when they are on dim (just a joke, no letters please).
The law about how far dim lights can shine down the road has not changed since I’ve been in law enforcement. The distance factor might have changed since your step-dad checked them but there is a law.
Idaho code 49-922 reads: Except as otherwise provided in this chapter, the head lamps or the auxiliary driving lamp or the auxiliary passing lamp or their combinations on motor vehicles other than a motorcycle or motor-driven cycle shall be so arranged that selection may be made between distributions of light projected to different elevations, and the lamps may be so arranged that the selection can be made automatically, subject to the following requirements and limitations: (1) There shall be an uppermost distribution of light, or composite beam, so aimed and of an intensity to reveal persons and vehicles at a distance of at least 350 feet ahead for all conditions of loading. (2) There shall be a lowermost distribution of light, or composite beam so aimed and of sufficient intensity to reveal persons and vehicles at a distance of at least 100 feet ahead. On a straight level road under any condition of loading none of the high-intensity portion of the beam shall be directed to strike the eyes of an approaching driver.
That means that if a driver’s dim lights are shining past 100 feet down the road they are too bright and need to be adjusted. It could be that your step-dad’s testing determined that but since my mechanical skills are few I could not say for sure that was true.
In case you’re wondering when the lights need to be switched from bright to dim there is a code for that too.
Idaho code 49-923(2) reads: Whenever a driver of a vehicle approaches an oncoming vehicle within 500 feet, the driver shall use a distribution of light, or composite beam, so aimed that the glaring rays are not projected into the eyes of the oncoming driver. The lowermost distribution of light, or composite beam, shall be deemed to avoid glare at all times, regardless of road contour and loading.
I will say that with the LED lights, drivers might have the beams set correctly, but with that brighter bulb it might seem like it wasn’t.
Officer down
Please put this officer, killed in the line of duty, and his family in your prayers. He fought the good fight, now may he rest in peace. God bless this hero.
- Officer David Kellywood, White Mountain Apache Tribal Police Department
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.