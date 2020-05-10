Ask Policeman Dan: All about Amber Alerts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Greetings and I hope that you are staying safe in this crazy time.

Here’s my question: My husband’s phone (area code 702) alerted with an Amber Alert with a couple of suspects in our area. So the question is does the alert go to our physical location (Kimberly) or to the area code (Clark County, Nevada)?

Inquiring minds want to know. Thanks for all you do.—Chris

A: It goes to where ever the Amber Alert area of interest might be at. In the case you asked me about, the suspects were believed to be headed to Nevada. In that case anybody within that area would receive the Amber Alert if they allowed it on their phone(s). The route could have taken them through Kimberly to get to Nevada as that could have been an area that the suspects could have been seen in.

In case you’re wondering, there are several factors that need to be met for an Amber Alert to be issued.