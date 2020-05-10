Ask Policeman Dan: All about Amber Alerts

Q: Greetings and I hope that you are staying safe in this crazy time.
Here’s my question: My husband’s phone (area code 702) alerted with an Amber Alert with a couple of suspects in our area. So the question is does the alert go to our physical location (Kimberly) or to the area code (Clark County, Nevada)?
Inquiring minds want to know. Thanks for all you do.—Chris
A: It goes to where ever the Amber Alert area of interest might be at. In the case you asked me about, the suspects were believed to be headed to Nevada. In that case anybody within that area would receive the Amber Alert if they allowed it on their phone(s). The route could have taken them through Kimberly to get to Nevada as that could have been an area that the suspects could have been seen in.
In case you’re wondering, there are several factors that need to be met for an Amber Alert to be issued.
Here are some of the main reasons an Amber Alert would be triggered: there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred, the law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, there is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert to assist in the recovery of the child, the abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger or the child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.
Here is a little history about the Amber Alert system.
The Amber Alert System began in 1996 when Dallas-Fort Worth broadcasters teamed with local police to develop an early warning system to help find abducted children.
Amber stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas, and then brutally murdered.
The good news is that as of February 2020, there have been 985 children successfully recovered through the Amber Alert system.
Quote of the month
“Hard times build determination and inner strength. Through them we can also come to appreciate the uselessness of anger.” Dalai Lama
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
Patrolman Gary
- Walker, Bloomingdale Police, New Jersey (Covid-19)
- Lieutenant Glenn Dale Hutto, Jr., Baton Rouge Police, Louisiana
- Deputy Sheriff John Andrew Rhoden, Bell County Sheriff, Texas
- Police Officer Jason Knox, Houston Police, Texas
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn Chief of Police.
