Q: I have lived in multiple states. In most states, drivers can advance into the intersection when there is no dedicated green turn arrow to control the intersection. I would like to know the laws for here in Idaho. I still do this as I feel my intention is concretely known to all other drivers at the intersection, as even if the light turns red while I was waiting for opposing heavy traffic, I will still be taking that left turn. – Marie
A: First of all, welcome to Idaho which I would rather say here than out on the street when I would have stopped you for driving the way you explained.
In Idaho drivers must stop prior to the intersection and can only turn left when it’s safe to do so. I will also say that it is also probably one of the stops that many officers don’t make because some drivers do it as well (that does not make it any more legal). Some of us also grew up watching our parents pull into the middle and then turn when it was safe or the light turned red.
In case you need the Idaho code it is 49-802(3)(a) which reads: A driver facing a steady circular red signal alone shall stop before entering the intersection and shall remain stopped until an indication to proceed is shown. While stopped at the intersection, the driver shall remain stopped behind the marked limit line or if there is no marked limit line, shall not block the crosswalk.
The next time you stop a red light remember to stay out of the intersection until it is safe to do so to avoid getting cited for Idaho code 49-802(3)(a). You could also be cited for running a red light as well.
Cop jokes just for kids (don’t boo)
Q: What did the peanut say when it entered the police station?
A: I’ve been a-salted!
Q: Why are policeman so strong?
A: Because they hold up the traffic!
Q: Why did the policeman arrest the kitty cat?
A: Because of the kitty litter!
Q: Did you hear about the cannibal who joined the police force?
A: He said he wanted to grill his suspects.
A man went to a policeman.”I just had my watch pinched from under my nose!” yelled the man.
“That’s a strange place to wear it!” chortled the policeman.
Teacher: What do you want to be when you grow up, Johnny?
Johnny: I want to follow in my father’s footsteps and be a policeman.
Teacher: I didn’t know your father was a policeman.
Johnny: He isn’t! He’s a burglar.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Jake Allmendinger, Gallatin County Sheriff, Montana
- Deputy Sheriff Brian Ishmael, El Dorado County Sheriff, California
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
