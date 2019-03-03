Try 3 months for $3

OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council invites 2019 graduating seniors who have been involved in the arts and OVAC to apply for the Johnson Memorial Scholarship. 

Two $250 scholarships will be presented to two deserving area seniors. The form is available from your school counselor and must be postmarked no later than March 25. For more information, call 208-677-2787.

This scholarship is in memory of Aaron and Gloria Johnson who were killed in an automobile accident. They enjoyed the arts and were actively involved with the Oakley Valley Arts Council.

