TWIN FALLS — The Downtown Arts Sub-Committee for the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency has announced the artists selected for Phase II of the electrical box wrap project.
The artists are Gretchen Duersch, Monica D’Angelo, Anna Jensen, Jan Mittleider and Jeremy Tonks, all of Twin Falls; Cathy Wilson and Fran Gruchy, both of Buhl; Sandy Wapinski of Filer; Tiffany Piltz of Jerome; Julee Willow Ahlm of Kimberly; and Rosa Cruz who is currently living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The artwork will be displayed and wrapped on four utility boxes in downtown Twin Falls, adding to the five boxes that were wrapped in 2018.
