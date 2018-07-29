Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — The Kiwanis Club Foundation presented a check for $1,000 to the Shoshone Street Archway Project.

In attendance at the presentation were Steve Westphal, president of the Twin Falls Kiwanis Club Foundation; Lance Clow; Amy McMurdie; Gale Kleinkop; and Leonard Anderson.

