BURLEY — Ray and Cheri Archibald, of Oakley, have been chosen as grand marshals for “America on Parade,” a community patriotic program sponsored by the Burley Lions Club. The program, centered around a hometown parade, will be held in the King Fine Arts Center in Burley on Sunday, June 30. Performances will be at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission is free.
The Archibalds are being honored for their involvement with a project that provided decorated lunch bags filled with candy, a Christmas ornament, and three handwritten letters of appreciation (one from an adult and two from children) to military service members.
The project began in 2006 when the military sent the Archibald’s son-in-law, Joseph Campbell, formally of Juniper, Idaho, and daughter, Tawny, to Germany. As Christmas approached, the Campbell family decided to spend their first holiday overseas putting together Christmas bags and handing them out to service members who would not be with their families. The original idea was to create 150 bags, but after discovering the need was much greater, Tawny got her brother, Ian, on board with his Eagle Scout project, and the Mini-Cassia area donated enough supplies to create almost 1,500 bags. The effort was continued the next year and was named Project Rudolph. While the Campbell family directed efforts in Germany, the Archibalds took on the role of stateside directors.
In 2009 the Archibalds were nominated and chosen as one of five national winners in ABC’s Extreme Makeover Home Edition’s “American Dream Edition.” Feeling the soldiers were more important, the Archibalds used some of the prize money for the charity, helping to offset the cost of shipping.
By 2011, the Archibald’s were maintaining a Project Rudolph workshop out of a donated semi-trailer. It was filled with candy canes, plastic bins full of letters, ornaments, pens, papers, decorated lunch bags and candy. They would do speaking engagements and small bagging or letter-writing events within the community year round. Project Rudolph received donations from all 50 states and 14 foreign countries.
The Archibalds made three trips to Germany to help assemble and distribute the bags and feel the appreciation of the soldiers. The soldiers’ favorites were those things created by the school children because they were fighting for the future of those children.
After 13 years, countless hours of service, and over 100,000 Project Rudolph bags being given out to deployed, deploying, and wounded servicemen and women, the Campbells and Archibalds have decided to end Project Rudolph. Because of high security restrictions and extreme shipping costs, they are encouraging volunteers to find ways to support veterans within their own communities.
Cheri wants the Mini-Cassia communities to know that this project would not have been possible without the wonderful “spirit of giving” shown by the school children and people of this area. As Christmas 2019 rolls around, they encourage everyone to remember those who are still deployed overseas, and to also find ways to serve our local veterans and their families.
Program organizers say the program is an excellent event to begin your week of patriotic celebration. A 60-member community choir will sing under the direction of Steve Floyd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.