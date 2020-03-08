Arbor Day grants offered to communities

The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association (INLA), in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), Avista, Rocky Mountain Power, and Idaho Power, has announced a program intended to help communities celebrate Arbor Day, plant appropriate trees for energy conservation and foster a stronger relationship between Idaho communities and the Green Industry.

This year 35 Arbor Day grants will be awarded to Idaho communities in the amount of $300.00 each for “Planting Idaho." Funding for this program is provided by the contribution of Idaho utilities that have a large interest in healthy urban forests and having the right tree planted in the right place.

This year grants of $300 each will be available for communities to purchase trees, shrubs and related materials for their Arbor Day celebration.

Information on the grant program has been mailed to communities in Idaho and is also available at the INLA web page: www.inlagrow.org (click on Planting Idaho). Application deadline is March 20, 2020. Successful grant applicants will be notified the week of March 23.

