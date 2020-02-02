{{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Girls who have complete their junior year of high school and have at least one semester of high school remaining are eligible to apply for Girls State, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Applications are due by Feb. 14.

The 74th annual session of the Idaho American Legion Auxiliary Syringa Girls State will be held June 14-19 at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

Delegates have the opportunity to form and enact city, county and state governments, a legislature and a court system. They will learn about government by campaigning for office, holding elections, debating bills and forming mock political parties. Two delegates from Idaho will be selected to participate in Girls Nation, which will be held in July in Washington, D.C.

For more information or an application, contact the school counselor at Filer, Buhl or Castleford High School or call Kay Jones, Girls State chairman for the Filer unit, at 208-490-4393.

