BURLEY — A post of the American Legion will honor outstanding Burley residents Tuesday, March 26 at the Burley Senior Center.

The American Legion Burley Post 17 will honor the Burley Teacher of the Year, Police Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year from 6-7 p.m. at the center, 2421 Overland Ave. The community is invited to the event, which will also celebrate the 100th birthday of the American Legion.

Information: Sue at 208-312-0655.

