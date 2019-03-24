WENDELL — To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, Post 41 will hold its annual birthday dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the post hall, 610 W. Main, Wendell.
The menu will include a beef taco bar, cake, coffee and punch. Bring a salad or side dish to share.
All veterans and their families are invited. Continuous membership pins will be awarded.
For more information, call 208-539-6302.
