WENDELL — The American Legion Post 41 will hold a Patriot's Day dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Wendell Post Hall, 610 W. Main St. A flag-disposal ceremony will follow at 6 p.m.

All veterans and their families are invited. Bring a side dish to share.

