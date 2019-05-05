{{featured_button_text}}

PAUL — The Paul American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77 is sponsoring a Memorial Day essay contest for ages 6 to 18. The title of the essay is “Why the Poppy is the Flower of Remembrance.”

The winner will receive $25 and have the essay read at the American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony at the Paul Cemetery.

The essay must be between 100 to 200 words and include the student’s name, phone number and age at the top of the page.

Submissions must be received by May 23. Entries can be emailed to ssaunders1959@pmt.org or mailed to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77, Essay contest, P.O. Box 254, Paul ID 83347.

