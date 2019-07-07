TWIN FALLS — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 7 of Twin Falls presents its Girls State citizens who in June attended Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.
The Girls State program gives girls in their junior year of high school an opportunity to learn how the government works at the city, county and state levels. It is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, and about 300 girls from around the state attend each year. A special thanks to their contributors for giving them the opportunity of attending by their gracious donations.
Twin Falls High School: Madison Fitzgerald is the daughter of John and Laura Fitzgerald. Madison is a student body secretary and also received welder of the year. She qualified and attended national DECA and was a member of the Twin Falls High debate team. She is president of Magic Valley Rotary Interact and hopes to attend law school at University of Santa Barbara, California, for her doctorate in international law.
Karen Winslow is the daughter of Anthony and Miriam Winslow. Karen was in the top 10 finalists at Business Professionals of America Nationals. She is also president of the Environmental Club. She hopes to attend University of Michigan and major in environmental science and go into environmental law.
Kimberly High School:
Beth Bates is the daughter of Elizabeth Bates. Beth is president of her service organization and a state and supreme officer. She is currently getting her associate’s degree in pre-pharmacy at the College of Southern Idaho. She plans to attend the University of Washington to complete her pharmacy degree.
Hansen High School:
Mari Bjorneberg is the daughter of Dave and Cindy Bjorneberg. Mari is active in volleyball, basketball and track. She is a past-student council member and currently an FFA member. She plans on graduating from CSI this spring with a biology degree.
